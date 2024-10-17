"That's one downside to it": SRK reveals he started drinking after 'Devdas'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17 : Shah Rukh Khan's 'Devdas' is one of the masterpieces created by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It's been 22 years since it came out and to date, it is remembered by the cinephiles for actors' performances, music and of course the grand sets.

Recently, his interview from the 77th Locarno Film Festival was released and in that conversation, we can see Shah Rukh sharing anecdotes from the time when he shot for 'Devdas'. He revealed that he resorted to method acting for the role as he turned to alcohol while playing the character. However, it worked against him as well.

"Well, I got the Best Actor award. It might have helped, but I started drinking after the film and that's one downside to it," SRK said.

He even talked about how he approached the character not as a tragic loser but as a man with his own reasons for not committing to love.

"I didn't want you to feel love for him, but I didn't want you to hate him. Nor did I want you to like him for being an alcoholic who runs away from every girl that he falls in love with. I just wanted him to appear indescribable," SRK added.

He also shared that he accepted the titular role in Devdas despite receiving advice against it from many veterans, because he believed his mother would have liked it.

"For some reason, I always felt if I make films which are very big, my mom and dad could see them from heaven. It's a childish thought, but I still think my mom's a star. I even know the star she is," he said.

SRK as Devdas, Aishwarya as Paro, and Madhuri as Chandramukhi, the trio gave a flawless performance which tugged at the heartstrings of audiences. Apart from the lead actors, Kirron Kher, Jackie Shroff, Smita Jaykar, and Jaya Bhattacharya all did a commendable job in the movie.

