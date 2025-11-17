“That’s What Feels Meaningful to Me Now,” Says Deepika Padukone About Her Vision of Empowering Others

Deepika Padukone is a global icon who has taken Indian cinema across borders. With her confidence, distinct approach, remarkable performances, and incredible charm, she has solidified her stature as a global phenomenon, representing India on various international platforms, from films to entrepreneurship, from the Met Gala to the FIFA World Cup, and even the Oscars. She is an Indian actress who has opened doors for other Indian actresses to become global faces. Having come a long way in her journey, she proudly wears the crown of a ‘Global Indian.’

During a recent interview, when Deepika was asked, "As an actor and entrepreneur, you’ve taken India to a global stage in a very real way. We hear ‘global Indian’ around you all the time. What does that actually mean to you?” she said, "It’s very simple. To own our roots, our culture, our heritage. For the longest time, we as Indians have been so influenced by the rest of the world. I always questioned that. Why are we copying what’s happening elsewhere instead of leading? And as a talent, I never understood why we have to change who we are to fit someone else’s sensibility. If certain cinemas and talent from other parts of the world are accepted globally, why do we need to dilute ourselves? I see that as a lack of knowledge on the other side, not something wrong with us. So for me, ‘global Indian’ is about being proud of who we are, not apologising for it, and taking that to the world."

When she was further asked, "You’ve ticked all those boxes anyway. " She said, "What excites me is empowering other talent. My team and I are now focused on that—enabling storytelling and supporting other creative minds, writers, directors, and even new producers. That’s what feels meaningful to me now." On the work front, Deepika boasts an incredible lineup of films ahead. She will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-talked-about film King. She will also be seen in Atlee’s upcoming film.