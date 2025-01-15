'The Alto Knights' trailer: Robert De Niro faces off against himself in new mob drama

Washington [US], January 15 : Warner Bros. has released the first trailer for 'The Alto Knights', a highly anticipated mob drama directed by Barry Levinson and starring Robert De Niro in a dual role.

Much to the excitement of fans, Warner Bros released the trailer on its official social media handles.

The film, previously known as 'Wise Guys', explores the power struggle between two notorious Italian-American crime bosses in mid-20th century New York, as per Deadline.

The movie is penned by Nicholas Pileggi, the Oscar-nominated screenwriter known for Goodfellas.

The story revolves around Vito Genovese (played by De Niro) and Frank Costello (also De Niro), two key figures of organized crime who ran separate crime families.

The plot is set against the backdrop of a pivotal moment in mob historythe 1957 assassination attempt by Genovese on Costello, which leads to the latter's eventual exit from the crime world after surviving the attack.

This marks a reunion between De Niro and Levinson, who previously collaborated on the Emmy-nominated HBO film 'The Wizard of Lies', where De Niro portrayed Bernie Madoff, as well as 'What Just Happened' and other notable projects like 'Wag the Dog' and 'Sleepers'.

Joining De Niro in the cast are Debra Messing, Cosmo Jarvis, and Kathrine Narducci. The film is produced by Oscar winner Irwin Winkler, alongside Levinson, Jason Sosnoff, Charles Winkler, and David Winkler, as per Deadline.

Mike Drake serves as executive producer.

'The Alto Knights' is coming to theatres on March 21.

