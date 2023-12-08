'The Archies' actor Dot has to this say about film receiving positive response

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8 : Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' has been receiving rave reviews. The film's actors Aditi Saigal aka Dot, Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda are quite happy about it.

Dot, who garnered a lot of praise for her acting and for her significant musical contribution to the film, expressed gratitude to the makers and audience.

She said, "It feels wonderful to receive all this love and appreciation for my role in The Archies. Zoya has sparked such a curiosity in me about the film world, I can't wait to explore it deeper and see how my career can take shape through both acting and music. Coming from musical roots, Archies seemed like the perfect jumping off point for me since I got to contribute musically/lyrically (through 'Dear Diary' 'Asymmetrical' and 'Sunoh'), as well as my role on screen playing the headstrong Ethel."

"I could not have asked for a better debut, and will aspire to express myself through both these creative fields. After two incredible years working on sets, rehearsing like mad and learning the ropes - all I'm left with is gratitude. Gratitude to have worked with a visionary like Zoya, gratitude for the incredible cast, crew and music team, gratitude for the lovely people connecting with the work," Dot added.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical, follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale. The film explores friendship, freedom love, heartbreak and rebellion. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

