'The Archies' fame Aditi Saigal gets candid about her latest single 'Girls Night'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 10 : Actor-singer Aditi Saigal, also known as Dot, who was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies' is all excited about her latest single, 'Girls Night'.

She talked about the inspiration behind the track and said that it is about her two close friends. While explaining the idea behind her latest track, she said, "' Girls Night' is about two of my closest friends. We have the best, most intelligent and empathetic conversations. We laugh, we're sensitive, we can be rowdy, we talk about boys, and we sometimes don't know what it is we're feeling - but we do it together and that makes life a little easier. The song tries to reflect that kind of friendship."

She added, "After 'Indigo', it is the second track of mine produced by Welsh singles label 'The Playbook' in collaboration with James Gair. This is kind of a match made in heaven because the playbook guys have a sophisticated understanding of the kind of electronic production elements that work for my music. Between Playbook, James and I, we've worked out a healthy push and pull between pop and jazz, resulting in something layered and also fun to listen to."

Dot made her acting debut with 'The Archies'. Talking exclusively to ANI, she said, "It was such a crazy experience because I've never worked at such a large-scale project with so many different team members coming together and the work being so detailed and so well-researched. Zoya nurtured all seven of us from start to finish. We had a boot camp, as she likes to say. I learned how to dance and how to skate and I think those skills are always going to stay with me. So it was a very special debut."

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film also marked the acting debuts of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, and producer Boney Kapoor's daughter Khushi Kapoor. The film received mixed responses from the audience.

'The Archies', a coming-of-age musical that follows the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel and Dilton, takes audiences to the fictional hilly town of Riverdale.

The film explores friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak and rebellion.

Talking about 'Girls Night', it is slated for release through the Welsh singles label, 'The Playbook'. 'Girls Night' is a musical leap forward for Dot., embracing a sunny Motown-infused jazz-pop vibe.

