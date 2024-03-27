'The Archies' fame Dot unveils her latest single 'Girls Night'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 : Actor-singer Aditi Saigal, also known as Dot, who was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar's directorial 'The Archies', unveiled her latest single, 'Girls Night'.

Embracing a sunny Motown-infused jazz-pop vibe, the track showcases the unforgettable camaraderie and warm intimacy that only girlfriends can share!

Talking about the video drop, Dot said, "One of the best things about being in this line of work is the ability to say 'Hey you know what? I wanna shoot a music video with my best friends and then just do it. I mean really. How lucky am I? I get to write music talking about the people I love and then act alongside them!"

Produced by Dot & Hawwa (who is also the director of the music video), the video for Girls Night represents a safe place for its characters. Dot and her friends Shibangi and Aksha find warmth in a house that allows them to leave their jobs. It is a space where they can let go and be themselves.

Dot added, "In the video, directed by another close friend Hawwa Samples, we wanted to capture the ease with which we unwind together, as well as some of our antics. We brainstormed to try to tap into specific memories we had of each other. With the last few shots especially, the video sort of became an ode to friendships everywhere. Cheesy McCheese, I know but.. It's true."

Dot made her acting debut with 'The Archies'.

Dot burst into the Indian music scene with her YouTube viral song with 'Everybody Dances To Techno.' Her 'Practice Rooms' album, born from raw university recordings, boasts of hits like 'Asymmetrical' which bowled over Zoya Akhtar so much that she included it in The Archies and also cast Dot to play a pivotal role in the film.

