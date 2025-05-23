"The armed forces gave a befitting reply..": Manoj Muntashir on Operation Sindoor, its significance

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 : Renowned lyricist and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir talked about Operation Sindoor and its significance. He also shared his views on multi-party delegations visiting international capitals to brief the global community about its significance and reaffirmed India's firm stance against cross-border terrorism.

Speaking to the media, he said, "Questions were raised on Lord Ram, Lord Krishna, so today if questions are being raised on Operation Sindoor, I am not surprised. For the first time, I have seen the entire nation come under the national flag. The armed forces gave a befitting reply to the terrorist attack. When will we celebrate it, or will we keep on raising questions?... We should celebrate the valour of the armed forces...Ceasefire does not mean that the Operation Sindoor has stopped...If Pakistan does not give up its cowardice, then Operation Sindoor may end only after the destruction of Pakistan.."

He spoke about multi-party delegation that aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism while engaging with leaders in Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore.

"if there was no all-party delegation and there was a delegation of one party, then the question was inevitable...So I am laughing at the fact that when everyone was sent after consulting all the parties and we selected some delegates who will keep our side on the international forum, I am not able to find any issue.. Why does anyone complain," he added.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.After the attack, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling across the Line of Control and Jammu and Kashmir as well as attempted drone attacks along the border regions, following which India launched a coordinated attack and damaged radar infrastructure, communication centres and airfields across 11 airbases in Pakistan.

After this, on May 10, an understanding of the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan was announced.

