'The Association' founding member, singer Terry Kirkman dies at 83

California [US], September 26 : Terry Kirkman, a founding member of the folk-rock band 'The Association' in the 1960s, has died, Variety reported. He was 83.

Kirkman's death was announced on the Association's official Facebook page on Sunday.

The statement read, "We're saddened to report that Terry Kirkman passed away last night, RIP Terry. He will live on in our hearts and in the music he created."

Kirkman was born in Salina, Kansas, on December 12, 1939.

He co-founded the Association in Los Angeles in 1965 with Jules Gary Alexander, Russ Giguere, Ted Bluechel Jr., Brian Cole, and Bob Page, who was immediately replaced by Jim Yester.

The ensemble was made up of a huge number of vocalists and instrumentalists who were recognised for their exquisite vocal harmonies.

In 1966, The Association released their debut album ‘And Then... Along Comes the Association,’ which had singles like ‘Cherish’ and ‘Along Comes Mary.’ ‘Renaissance,’ ‘Insight Out,’ ‘Birthday,’ and ‘Stop Your Motor’ are among the other albums.

Kirkman penned songs for the Association such as ‘Cherish,’ ‘Everything That Touches You,’ ‘Requiem for the Masses,’ and ‘Six Man Band.’

The band received six Grammy nominations, including three for ‘Cherish’, Contemporary Rock and roll group performance, Vocal Group Performance, and contemporary rock and roll recording.

Kirkman first left the Association in 1972. He rejoined it when the band reformed in 1979 and left again in 1984, as per Variety.

Kirkman, along with other Association members, was inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003.

Kirkman's wife Heidi, daughter Sasha, son-in-law, and two grandchildren survive him.

