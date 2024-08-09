The Awasthi Family Is Back! Get Ready To Relive the Iconic 90s Era As Yeh Meri Family Returns With Season 4

Get ready to travel back to the good old 90s era as Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, announces a brand-new season of its popular family drama, Yeh Meri Family, powered by Mamaearth. Bringing back the warmth and charm of our most loved family, the streaming service today dropped a heartwarming teaser of the highly anticipated fourth season, which captures the true essence of family life, set in the Monsoon of 1995. The upcoming season centers around the ups and downs of each character, all narrated through the lens of a young boy, Rishi. Marking the return of the beloved Awasthi family, with Rajesh Kumar, Juhi Parmar, Hetal Gada, and Anngad Raaj reprising their roles, Yeh Meri Family Season 4, a TVF production, will stream exclusively on Amazon miniTV from 16th August for free.

The nostalgia-infused teaser takes viewers back into the comforting embrace of the Awasthi home, where every raindrop carries a memory, and every moment is a lesson in love. It focuses on the loving yet complex relationship between Rishi and his sister, Ritika. Their sibling bond, filled with playful banter, pranks, mutual support, and heartfelt moments, is at the heart of this season. From the sound of monsoon rains to the joy of being one with family, Yeh Meri Family S4 perfectly depicts the defining moments that made growing up in the 90s special.

Aruna Daryanani, Director and Business Head, Amazon miniTV shared, “We are excited to unveil Season 4 of Yeh Meri Family, which marks a significant milestone in our journey of delivering engaging and relatable content. This new season not only continues to capture the heartwarming essence of family life but also aligns with our commitment to offering quality entertainment that gives advertisers an avenue to connect with their audiences.”

“Returning as Sanjay in Yeh Meri Family has been a fulfilling experience. Back in the 90s, familial bonds were at their strongest, and stepping back into Sanjay’s shoes made me relive and celebrate that feeling of togetherness. This season dives deeper into each character’s journey, enriched with new stories and emotions, and I am beyond excited for viewers to witness the next chapter in the lives of the Awasthi family,” added Rajesh Kumar while sharing his thoughts on reprising his character in the fourth season.

Embark on a nostalgic ride through the heart of the 90s while celebrating the enduring spirit of family with Yeh Meri Family S4, streaming from 16th August.