The Bad Guys 2 Trailer: Outrageous Comedy, Real Emotion, and Double the Chaos!

The felons are back—and this time, they’ve got company. Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is set to unveil Bad Guys 2 in theaters on August 1st , reuniting the original crew : Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Craig Robinson, Anthony Ramos, and Awkwafina . Directed by Pierre Perifel, the sequel cranks up the action and comedy, introducing a new trio of troublemakers: Danielle Brooks as the slick Kitty Kat, Maria Bakalova as the sly Pigtail, and Natasha Lyonne as the unpredictable wild card, Doom. Based on Aaron Blabey’s New York Times best-selling book series, Bad Guys 2 kicks off with our reformed crew of animal outlaws trying their hardest to live the straight life. But when a globe-trotting heist derails their new path, they’re pulled back into the criminal underworld—this time by a mysterious new crew: The Bad Girls.

The sequel expands the franchise into bold new territory, raising the stakes with bigger action, higher laughs, and a global adventure. As Mr. Wolf and his team struggle to become law-abiding citizens—navigating job interviews, apartment hunting, and the dull grind of 9-to-5 life—they quickly discover that their legendary heist skills might not be much help in the real world. Bad Guys 2 finds comedy and heart in the chaos of redemption, reinvention, and unexpected rivals. The film embraces the opportunity to steer the narrative in unexpected directions, expanding beyond genre conventions while adding character nuance and depth. Speaking on what sets Bad Guys 2 apart, Margie Cohn, President of DreamWorks Animation , says, 'What makes The Bad Guys franchise so remarkable is its ability to balance outrageous comedy with real emotional depth.'

Get ready to witness all the chaos and double the trouble as Bad Guys 2 cranks up the action, laughter, and wild twists on 1st August, 2025 in theaters near you. This time, the crew is back with bigger heists, bolder moves, and even more outrageous fun.