'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' first look out: Aryan Khan's directorial promises love & war on Bollywood with SRK's 'Mohabbatein' reference

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 : The much-awaited first look of Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, debut directorial series 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is finally out.

After a huge announcement by Netflix on Saturday regarding the teaser of 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', Aryan Khan has unveiled the first look of his series, offering fans a glimpse of love and war, which is centred around the film industry.

The first-look teaser opens up with the signature violin tune from Shah Rukh's 'Mohabbatein', accompanied by his memorable dialogue from it'Ek Ladki Thi Deewani Si..'

The situation takes a turn when Aryan Khan flips the script with his narration, which states the tragic end to a cliche Bollywood love story.

Calling it an over-the-top climax, Aryan stated that his show is of a similar manner as well. It is followed by romantic scenes between the lead actors, Lakshya and Sahher Bambba.

We then see visuals of fights, broken noses, and some glitz and glamour. In one of the scenes, Lakshya was seen catching a bullet with his teeth.

In the video, Aryan says, "Bollywood - jisse aapne saalon se pyaar bhi kiya aur vaar bhi kiya, main bhi wohi karunga, bohot saara pyaar... aur thoda sa vaar. (You have loved Bollywood and also attacked it. I will do the same, give it a lot of love and a little roast)."

The web series is written and directed by Aryan Khan. Netflix shared the first-look teaser of the film on Sunday while promising to release its preview on August 20.

While sharing the teaser of the series on its Instagram handle, Netflix wrote, "Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo (Too much? Make it a habit). The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20."

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan unveiled his son Aryan Khan's debut series 'The BA* *DS of Bollywood' at a Netflix event.

Produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, the makers have dropped a title reveal video of a series in which Shah Rukh Khan is seen enacting a scene before the camera.

In the video, Aryan has donned a director's cap for the act. In the clip, the 'Jawan' actor was continuously interrupted by Aryan as he performed before the camera.

Furious by the constant interruption, SRK yells at the crew and Aryan, asking them to learn from him.

The title announcement video ended on a funny note when Aryan informed SRK that he had forgotten to record the act from the camera throughout the entire shoot.

The makers have not revealed the release date of the series yet.

