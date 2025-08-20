'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' preview: Aryan Khan delivers Bollywood's "ultimate underdog story", Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh make special cameos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20 : The makers have finally unveiled the much-awaited preview for Aryan Khan's directorial debut show 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood.'

Following a dramatic release of its first-look video, expectations have been running high, with fans looking forward to Aryan Khan's work in the Netflix series.

The preview video opens with an introduction to Bollywood - "the city of dreams," with a voiceover saying, "In this world, some are born at the house of a hero, while some are born as heroes."

It moves to show some high-octane action sequences by the lead actor, Lakshya, as Aasmaan Singh.

As the preview progresses, Aasmaan Singh is seen romancing the daughter of "India's biggest superstar," played by Bobby Deol, only to find himself in a chaotic journey of fame, love, and more. "It's the ultimate underdog story that asks: how far will you go for your dream, what are you willing to lose, and can you survive a few Bollywood baddies along the way (pun totally intended!)" as per the press release.

With actors such as Raghav Juyal and Mona Singh in key roles, the show also features a star-studded list of cameos from Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh, and Salman Khan.

The preview video was unveiled at a special event on Wednesday in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan was present at the event along with Aryan Khan and his wife, producer Gauri Khan.

The 'Jawan' star also introduced the complete cast of the show, including Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

Speaking at the event, Monika Shergill, Vice-President at Content, Netflix India, stated that 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is "witty, bold, and a true roast-and-toast to Bollywood" and a "story bursting with love, drama, passion, ambition, family, and friendship."

"When Aryan Khan shared his vision for his directorial debut, we knew we were setting the stage for something special and disruptive," she said.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment. It will be released on the OTT platform on September 18, 2025.

