The Bads of Bollywood Preview: Shah Rukh Khan Praises Sahher Bambba, Says She’s Going to Become One of the Top Actresses

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser Launch Event: Sahher Bambba Asks Shah Rukh Khan Whether She Can Star Opposite Him, Receives a Playful Reply from King Khan: Meri umar ke liye tum bahot badi ho. Shah Rukh Khan made a starry appearance at the teaser launch event of his son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He welcomed Sahher Bambba on the stage and introduced the fresh face to the media as well as the audience. As he talked about the series, he heaped praise on Sahher’s acting mettle and her screen character Karishma, emphasising that she will rise as "one of the top actresses in the country".

“I have watched Sahher play the role of Karishma Talwar in The Ba***ds of Bollywood. She is so fantastic and so brilliant, I think you are going to become one of the top actresses in this country,” King Khan shared about Sahher's character, Karishma.

Adding a bit of fun to Shah Rukh Khan’s words of appreciation, Sahher said, “But in that case, can I get a role opposite you?” To which King Khan answered in his own witty style. He shared, “Meri umar ke liye tum bahot badi ho! Too old for me,” leaving audiences visibly stunned with his wit!

For Sahher, the words of appreciation from Shah Rukh Khan were beyond words! Coming from the iconic actor, the praise stands as a strong peek into Sahher’s potential as an actress - and the nation is waiting to watch her as Karishma in The Ba***ds of Bollywood!

Playing a pivotal role in the series, Sahher adds an attractive feminine energy as Karishma Talwar, daughter of a famous celebrity, Bobby Deol. As she brings female ferocity and sass to the fore, she is joined by Lakshya, who unfolds a never-seen-before shade of himself by engaging in dramatic action sequences and filmy dialogues.

Written and directed by Aryan Khan, The Ba***ds of Bollywood serves to be a perfect watch if you are a fan of masala Bollywood and entertainment! Buckle up - the filmy series is set to ignite your screens on Netflix from September 18.