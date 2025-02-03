The Ba**ds of Bollywood: Shah Rukh Khan Launches Son Aryan’s Debut Netflix Series (Watch Video)

Netflix announced on Monday that Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, will make his debut with a series titled The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. Produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* marks Aryan Khan's debut as both creator and director. Shah Rukh Khan revealed the project during the streamer’s 2025 slate announcement event, where a teaser of the series was also showcased.

Watch:

Set against the backdrop of the film industry, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* is described as a multi-genre project that offers an "unabashed, entertaining ride" through the journey of a charming, ambitious outsider navigating the glamorous yet tricky world of Bollywood, according to the official plotline. The series combines a high-stakes narrative with self-aware humor, featuring blockbuster cameos and larger-than-life characters, promising an unforgettable, tongue-in-cheek perspective on Indian cinema.

The series marks the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment after films "Darlings", "Bhakshak", "Class of ’83", and shows "Betaal" and "Bard of Blood". Before Aryan, his sister Suhana Khan made her acting debut with a Netflix project.

