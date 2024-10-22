'The Batman' actor Jayme Lawson to appear in 'The Running Man'

Washington [US], October 22 : Actor Jayme Lawson, who is known for playing Mayor Bella Real in the 2022 film 'The Batman' has been tapped in for a key role in 'The Running Man', which is Edgar Wright's adaptation of the novel by Stephen King for Paramount Pictures, reported Deadline.

In the film, Jayme will be seen portraying Sheila, the wife of Glen Powell's Ben, who struggles to care for their sick child amid a dystopian future, prompting Ben to enter in the titular competition.

The other stars are Josh Brolin, Karl Glusman, Katy O'Brian, Daniel Ezra, and Lee Pace.

Directed by Edgar Wright, who also co-wrote the script with Michael Bacall, the movie is set to begin filming in London early next year.

The story, originally published in 1982 under King's pseudonym Richard Bachman, takes place in 2025 in a dystopian America controlled by a totalitarian regime. The government uses violent game shows to keep the population distracted.

The plot follows a desperate man, played by Powell, who enters The Running Man, a deadly game show where contestants are hunted by teams of killers. The longer a contestant survives, the more money they earn. As the game progresses, Powell's character will break all the rules and reveal the show's dark secrets. Brolin takes on the role of the ruthless producer of the show, while O'Brian plays one of the contestants.

Lawson is most known in film for her roles in Matt Reeves' The Batman and Gina Prince-Bythewood's The Woman King. She will next be featured opposite twin Michael B. Jordans in Ryan Coogler's Warner Bros horror picture 'Sinners', which will be released on March 7, 2025, reported Deadline.

