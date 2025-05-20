'The Bear' trailer: Carmy, Sydney face pressure on season 4

Los Angeles [US], May 20 : The fourth season of 'The Bear' is set to premiere on June 25, and the new trailer shows that the pressure isn't letting up anytime soon even if some characters are hoping to slow things down.

The trailer, was unveiled on Monday. In the trailer, Sydney (played by Ayo Edebiri) can be seen telling Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), "I get it chaos and turmoil. But it's a problem when you're letting it fuel you and fuel the food."

Take a look

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJ4X4zHpF3M/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Season 4 will follow Carmy, Sydney, and Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they try not just to survive but improve the restaurant. The team faces new challenges and must decide what truly matters in their journey for excellence.

All 10 episodes of the new season will release at once on Hulu, just like the previous ones. The show will continue to feature Abby Elliott, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colon-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Guest stars Oliver Platt, Molly Gordon, and Jamie Lee Curtis also return.

The Bear is created by Christopher Storer and is executive produced by a team that includes Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and others. Courtney Storer, the creator's sister, also returns as culinary producer.

