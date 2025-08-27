'The Bengal Files' director Vivek Agnihotri attends RSS centenary event, calls its work "silent service to nation"

New Delhi [India], August 27 : 'The Bengal Files' director Vivek Agnihotri attended the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) centenary celebrations in Delhi on Wednesday.

The three-day event began on August 26, with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressing members and supporters.

Speaking to ANI, Agnihotri said that he has always admired the Sangh's "spirit of service" and the way its workers quietly dedicate themselves to the nation. He added that he views his presence at the event not only as a professional but also as a citizen who believes in the values of selfless work and contribution to society.

"We should draw inspiration from the achievements and work of the Sangh, as well as its spirit of service. The language of service is silence this I have learned from the workers of the Sangh. There is no holier act than silently serving the nation, serving the people... I have come here as an artist and as an Indian citizen," said the director.

The RSS, founded in 1925, has begun a year-long celebration to mark its 100th anniversary. This year, on Vijayadashami, the RSS will complete 100 years.

The three-day lecture series, launched by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, will conclude on August 28, featuring evening discussions each day.

On the first day (August 26), the focus was on the 100-year journey of the RSS. The second day focused on its future vision, while the third day will feature an interactive question-and-answer session with Mohan Bhagwat.

