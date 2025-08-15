'The Bengal Files' trailer launch cancelled, Vivek Agnihotri calls it "sad commentary on our democracy"

New Delhi [India], August 15 : The trailer launch for Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's upcoming film 'The Bengal Files' has been cancelled, a day before the scheduled event in Kolkata, the filmmaker confirmed on Friday.

Agnihotri, who has already arrived in the city with his team, shared that he had initially planned to unveil the trailer in a traditional way at a cinema hall. However, the venue was cancelled by the organisers.

The filmmaker took to his social media handle and shared the update. "We had all the permissions for the launch. Our entire team has arrived, but now we have to come to know that the event has been cancelled," he said in a video.

https://x.com/vivekagnihotri/status/1956318308690436273

The filmmaker claimed the cancellation was due to "political pressure," adding, "It's very sad. It is a very sad commentary on our democracy," he said, calling out the forces behind the cancellation.

Agnihotri firmly added that the trailer will be launched in Kolkata without any delay.

In his caption, Agnihotri voiced his discontent and wrote, "Just landed in Kolkata and learnt that the venue for the trailer launch of #TheBengalFiles is cancelled. Who wants to suppress our voice? And why? But I can't be silenced. Because truth can't be silenced."

Earlier in the day, the makers also dropped a brand new poster of 'The Bengal Files,' promising to deliver the "boldest film."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DNXZxhsxIQX/

"THE WAIT IS OVER. The boldest trailer of the boldest film, The Bengal Files, is coming out tomorrow at 12," Agnihotri wrote in the post.

Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film is produced by Abhishek Agarwal, Pallavi Joshi, and Agnihotri. The cast features Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi.

In what appears to be a part of Vivek Agnihotri's 'Files' trilogy, which also includes 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Tashkent Files,' the film will explore the "most brutal chapter" of Indian history, revolving around the events of the "Direct Action Day."

'The Bengal Files' is scheduled for release on September 5, 2025.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor