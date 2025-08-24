"The best thing that happened for this generation": Geeta Basra elated by positive mindset of Bollywood for married actresses

By Anamika Tiwari

Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 24 : Actress Geeta Basra is set to return to the big screens after nearly 10 years with the Punjabi film 'Mehar', which also stars producer Raj Kundra in the lead role.

Geeta Basra took a long hiatus from Bollywood after her marriage to former cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2015. She is now a proud mother of two children, a daughter and a son.

While talking to ANI, the actress recalled the situation of Bollywood 15 years ago, when she lost a few films due to her marriage.

Compared to the present generation, Basra claims that a few years ago, it was difficult for women to establish themselves in the Bollywood industry, especially after marriage.

"A few years ago, it was very difficult for a girl to establish herself, to stand on her own two feet. Today, I feel like we are in the best time, in the best generation, especially in the industry also where I am so happy. 15 years ago, it was very different," said Geeta Basra.

The actress also claimed that she lost a few films when the makers found out about her marriage.

"It was a very different time for a girl. I lost four films because they heard that I am getting married. Because that was the mindset of people. Why will she do films? She is getting married," she said.

The actress further expressed her happiness with the changed mindset of Bollywood towards married actresses. She calls it the "best thing" of the generation.

"Today, no one cares if you are getting married or not. There is no relevance to your personal life, to your professional life. That is the best thing that has happened for this generation. Because today I can also achieve my dream. It is very important to tell girls to go out there, achieve and do everything they can to make their dreams come true," said Geeta Basra.

Directed by Rakesh Mehta, Mehar revolves around love, friendship, and life. It also stars Master Agamveer Singh, Baninder Bunny, Savita Bhatti, Rupinder Rupi, Deep Mandeep, Ashish Duggal, Hobby Dhaliwal, Tarsem Paul, and Kulvir Sony. Mehar is presented by DB Digitainment and Raghu Khanna.

Produced by Divvya Bhatnagar and Raghu Khanna, the cinematography is helmed by Ashudeep Sharma.

