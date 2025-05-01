‘The Bhootnii’ Public Review by IANS: Sanjay Dutt starrer receives a lukewarm response, with viewers calling it horror-lite

Mumbai, May 1 Sanjay Dutt and Mouni Roy’s latest release, ‘The Bhootnii,’ has opened to a lukewarm response from audiences, with many calling it an enjoyable one-time watch.

The horror-comedy has sparked a range of opinions, with most viewers acknowledging its entertainment value while noting that it falls short of delivering genuine scares. At the heart of the praise is actor Sanjay Dutt. Audience members also had positive things to say about newcomer Palak Tiwari, whose performance exceeded expectations.

One audience member told IANS, “It’s definitely a one-time watch, but we liked the movie. We didn’t expect much, but it turned out to be better than we thought. Seeing Sanjay Dutt after such a long time was really refreshing. I was also pleasantly surprised by Palak’s performance. The casting was strong, and the story was also fine. As I said, it’s just a one-time watch."

Another moviegoer stated, “I liked the comedy the most. It was more of a horror-comedy—though not too heavy on the horror, it still had its enjoyable moments. Mouni Roy’s look reminded me of Naagin—her makeup was quite similar. But overall, her acting was good.”

Some audience members felt “The Bhootnii” was an average film, describing it as “horror-lite” with more emphasis on light moments than genuine scares. While the film delivered on comedy for some, others felt it didn’t fully commit to the horror genre, leaving it somewhere in between. One of the audience members mentioned that while the performances, especially by Sanjay Dutt and Palak Tiwari, were commendable, the screenplay lacked the punch needed to truly elevate the story. The horror elements, they said, felt predictable and safe, making the film feel more like a family-friendly supernatural drama than a true horror-comedy.

Still, many agreed that “The Bhootnii” had its moments—especially in its visuals, music, and cast chemistry—but overall, it remained a one-time watch that plays it safe rather than taking bold creative risks.

“It was just okay,” said one viewer. “The storyline didn’t stand out, and the songs didn’t make much sense to me.”

