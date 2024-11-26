The brand stayed true to the essence of regional Indian recipes and ingredients: Karan Sunil Kapur on Bombay Brasserie

New Delhi [India], November 26 : India's culinary culture is the result of thousands of years of historical and cultural development and the distinct flavours are the result of the coexistence of people from many cultures, religions and regions. With time lot of evolutions have happened when it comes to taste of people and choices of food, however certain places have created a space for themselves and matched the time span.

In the 70s and 80s, the Indian dining landscape was largely dominated by a limited variety of Indian food, with a focus on Mughlai, Punjabi, and North Indian cuisines. Introducing lesser-known regional flavours and ingredients was a challenge. And Sunil Kapur who also is the man who, for many years, led the growth of brands like Travel Food Services (TFS), Copper Chimney, Blue Sea among others, decided to launch Bombay Brasserie.

"Our founder Sunil Kapur's vision was to create a culinary destination that celebrated the incredible diversity of India's regional cuisines. The idea was to introduce diners to authentic and distinctive flavours, ingredients, and culinary techniques from across India, elevating them in a way that resonated with modern sensibilities," said Karan Sunil Kapur, Executive Director, K Hospitality.

Bombay Brasserie was designed to offer an immersive dining experience that went beyond the plate, showcasing India's rich regional cuisines in an elegant, yet approachable brasserie-inspired setting.

However, in the earlier years, it was challenging to introduce diners to India's diverse regional cuisines, as they were often hesitant to experiment with new flavours.

"Educating guests about the origins, stories, and nuances of these dishes required creativity and persistence. Sourcing authentic ingredients from remote regions of India also posed logistical challenges, but these efforts laid the groundwork for Bombay Brasserie's reputation as a pioneer of regional Indian cuisine as originally envisioned by Sunil Kapur, by offering a total food service experience that integrated food, service and ambience," added Karan Sunil Kapur.

The restaurant became a pioneer in introducing diners to the vast diversity of Indian cuisine from the coastal flavours of Kerala to the robust dishes of Rajasthan.

After a brief hiatus, the brand made a comeback in 2014, driven by a renewed vision to modernize regional Indian dining while staying true to its roots, and expanded to multiple cities across India.

When Bombay Brasserie made its comeback in 2014, it evolved to meet the changing demands of diners who were seeking more than just great food, they wanted experiences. Karan Sunil Kapur was clear on the vision to 'have the menu reimagined to highlight regional ingredients and nostalgic flavours, presented in modern, innovative ways that appealed to contemporary tastes.'

While talking about the role innovation play in menu development, and how they balance traditional flavours with contemporary trends, Kapur shared, "Innovation was at the heart of our founder Sunil Kapur's vision for menu development at Bombay Brasserie. While the brand stays true to the essence of traditional recipes and regional ingredients, it constantly explores ways to reinterpret them for today's diners."

"Whether it's through creative plating, modern cooking techniques, or reimagining traditional pairings, Bombay Brasserie ensures that each dish tells a story while appealing to evolving tastes," he continued

The ambiance was also transformed, blending brasserie-inspired design with vibrant touches of Indian artistry to create a space that felt fresh yet familiar.

"With an expanded focus on signature cocktails, small plates, and all-day dining, Bombay Brasserie positioned itself as a leading Indian cuisine destination for every occasion, staying ahead of culinary and cultural trends, and leading the way in building a national brand in the regional Indian cuisine category. Over the past decade, Bombay Brasserie has achieved remarkable milestones, earning numerous prestigious accolades," said Karan Sunil Kapur.

Among these is recognition from the globally renowned chef Marco Pierre White, alongside multiple awards celebrating the brand's exceptional food, ambiance, and overall dining experience.

The ambiance of Bombay Brasserie reflects its blend of traditional and contemporary elements, "Evolving from the original upscale design envisioned by Sunil Kapur, today's ambiance at Bombay Brasserie is a thoughtful fusion of Indian architecture, art and contemporary design, creating an inviting and vibrant space. The decor at Bombay Brasserie in Colaba, Mumbai, for example, celebrates India's cultural diversity through elements like a stunning kite lighting installation inspired by the harvest festivals, a textile wall showcasing handwoven Indian fabrics from the south, and antique tiffin boxes paying homage to Mumbai's iconic Dabbawallas," shared Kapur.

Karan Sunil Kapur also spoke about environmental sustainability and how important it is in Bombay Brasserie's operations and sourcing of ingredients.

"Environmental sustainability is an important aspect of our operations. Sunil Kapur's original vision across all the businesses he previously led, including TFS, Copper Chimney, and others, believed in the importance of sustainability and having a positive impact in the community. The brand is committed to sourcing ingredients responsibly, focusing on seasonal produce and working with local suppliers whenever possible. The bar program emphasizes sustainability through in-house fermentation, tinctures, and minimal-waste practices. Additionally, Bombay Brasserie aims to reduce its environmental footprint through best practices in waste management, eco-friendly packaging, and energy efficiency."

Starting with the first outlet launched by Sunil Kapur, the brand evolved and now has 10 outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, with openings planned across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru over the coming years. Recently, Bombay Brasserie has also opened a store at Bengaluru Airport Terminal 2 via a franchise agreement with another business that Sunil Kapur had previously led, Travel Food Services (TFS).

Bombay Brasserie is now poised to remain a loved name in India's national restaurant scene, a celebration of the country's rich and varied culinary traditions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor