'The Broken News' S2 trailer: Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat expose newsroom battles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 16 : Makers of the upcoming thriller series 'The Broken News' season 2 unveiled the official trailer on Tuesday.

Directed by Vinay Waikul and written by Sambit Mishra, 'Broken News' is based on the world of news reporting.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform Zee5 treated fans with trailer which they captioned, "Breaking news ki nayi kahani, sach bhi banega sansani!#TheBrokenNewsS2 premieres 3rd May, only on #ZEE5. #TheBrokenNewsS2OnZEE5."

https://www.instagram.com/p/C50SZg9P1ip/

The new season will see Sonali Bendre, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar reprise their roles as Ameena Qureshi, Dipankar Sanyal and Radha Bhargava respectively.

In the first season of The Broken News, Shriya's character Radha Bhargava, is accused of terrorism and imprisoned. However, the sequel focuses on Radha's vengeance against Diapankar Sanyal (played by Jaideep Ahlawat).

The trailer opens with Radha informing Ameena Qureshi, played by Sonali, of a scoop that could destroy Dipankar's career.

In this thrilling new season, the 'sach' versus 'sansani' battle escalates beyond the newsroom, evolving into a personal struggle for survival.

Recognizing that unbiased news reporting alone cannot combat Josh 24x7's propaganda, she is prepared to engage in methods to purge the corrupt system. In Radha's absence, Ameena shoulders the responsibility of fighting the 'Sach' battle alone, venturing into the streets to uncover the truth amidst personal risk. Dipankar's brand of 'sansani' news dominates TRPs but he is compelled to utilize his 'sansani' ideology to sway public opinion and further his personal and corporate agendas.

The conflict between the idealistic editor Ameena of Awaaz Bharti and the TRP-hungry Dipankar, who heads Josh24X7, is also set to become darker in the new season.

Talking about the series, Sonali Bendre said, "The Broken News will always be special to me as it marked my OTT debut. We truly were ecstatic with the response to the first season and I am glad that we are returning with another season. In the first season, Ameena and Radha were a team however, in this new season, Ameena will be fighting the battle for 'Sach' on her own. Working with the wonderful team at ZEE5, BBC and our director Vinay Waikul has also been a true pleasure. He's a visionary director who has poured his heart and soul into ensuring that viewers remain engaged and hooked throughout. I'm thrilled for the show to release on ZEE5 and can't wait for audiences to see and react to what we've created. I am confident that everyone will enjoy watching season 2 as much as we enjoyed making it."

Jaideep Ahlawat stated, "I am thrilled to dive back into the world of 'The Broken News' for its second season on ZEE5. This time around, viewers can expect more newsroom drama, action and lines getting blurred as things get personal. Playing Dipankar has been a true delight and it was great getting back together with the gang of The Broken News. I'm eagerly looking forward to seeing how the audiences' receive Season 2 on ZEE5."

"I couldn't be more thrilled for the return of 'The Broken News' on ZEE5. This show holds a special place in my heart, and I've been eagerly anticipating its comeback for quite some time now. The dynamic between Radha and Dipankar is going to be intensely personal this season, as they both strive to outmaneuver each other at every turn. It's going to be a rollercoaster ride for the viewers, with twists and turns keeping them guessing until the very end. Working alongside Jaideep sir and Sonali ma'am has been an incredible experience for me. They are both powerhouses of talent, and I've learned so much from sharing the screen with them. I can't wait for audiences to see the magic that we've all created together," Shriya Pilagoankar added.

On directing the series, Vinay Waikul said, "I am thrilled to direct another season of The Broken News, bringing the high pressure and dynamic environment of newsrooms and the battle between truth and sensationalism to audiences again. The first season was immensely appreciated by all and this season promises to keep audiences engaged as we take this newsroom drama to the next level. I am thankful to the producers, writer, talented actors and crew members for making this show a memorable experience".

'The Breaking News 2' will stream on ZEE5 from May 3 onwards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor