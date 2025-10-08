'The Buccaneers' renewed for third season

Washington DC [US], October 8 : 'The Buccaneers' has been renewed for a third season at Apple TV+, reported Variety.

The acclaimed drama, based on Edith Wharton's unfinished final novel of the same name, follows a group of young American girls who shake up the courting scene in 1870s London.

"In Season 3, our Buccaneers are fighting back. And they're doing it together," a press release announcing the renewal teases as quoted by Variety.

"When they arrived in England, they were all navigating their first loves. Now, they're looking for the loves of their lives. And with a new and enigmatic Duke at the helm, Tintagel is also facing an uncertain future. If polite English society thought our American girls rocked the boat, this new bad-boy Duke is about to sink the ship," added the press release as quoted by Variety.

Season 2 of 'The Buccaneers' starred Kristine Frøseth, Alisha Boe, Aubri Ibrag, Josie Totah, Imogen Waterhouse, Mia Threapleton, Christina Hendricks, Leighton Meester, Grace Ambrose, Maria Almeida, Amelia Bullmore, Fenella Woolgar, Guy Remmers, Matthew Broome, Josh Dylan, Barney Fishwick, Greg Wise and Jacob Ifan in prominet roles, reported Variety.

"We couldn't be more delighted to be lacing up our corsets, slipping on our ball gowns and running breathless across the cliffs of Tintagel for the third time to see what passionate adventures our beloved Buccaneers get up to next," series creator Katherine Jakeways said in a statement.

"Huge thanks to Apple TV+ and also to the devoted viewers for loving the show as much as we do," added Katherine as quoted by Variety.

'The Buccaneers' is penned by Jakeways, and Season 2 was directed by William McGregor, Rachel Leiterman, John Hardwick and Charlie Manton.

Jakeways and Beth Willis serve as executive producers, with Joe Innes joining as an executive producer on Season 3.

