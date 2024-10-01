"The bullet has been removed": Govinda updates fans on gun shot injury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1 : Actor and Shiv Sena leader Govinda, who underwent emergency surgery for a bullet injury sustained when he accidentally shot himself in the leg at his home in Mumbai after his licensed gun misfired early Tuesday morning, has reassured fans about his health.

In an audio message shared by Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) member Krishna Hegde, Govinda updated his fans on his condition, saying, "With the blessings of you all and my parents, the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctors and you for keeping me in your prayers."

The incident took place around 4:45 am when Govinda's licensed revolver accidentally discharged while he was putting it back in the cupboard, according to Mumbai Police. He was preparing to leave for Kolkata at the time.

Govinda's manager, Shashi Sinha, toldover the phone, "Govinda was getting ready to leave for Kolkata and was putting his licensed revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped from his hand, and the gun went off, hitting him in the leg. The doctor has removed the bullet, and his condition is stable. He is still in the hospital."

A Mumbai Police official also confirmed that Govinda's injury was not serious, but he was admitted to the hospital as a precaution.

Govinda is one of Bollywood's most famous and beloved actors, who made his acting debut in the late 1980s and started his career in action and drama films.

Over the years, the actor has acted in several Hindi films, becoming a household name for his smooth dialogue delivery, excellent comic timing, and energetic dance moves.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, he delivered multiple hit films, including 'Ilzaam', 'Marte Dam Tak', 'Khudgarz', 'Dariya Dil', 'Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharni', 'Swarg' and 'Hum', which solidified his place as one of Bollywood's top actors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor