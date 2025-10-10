The character I play in 'Telusu Kada' is one that I have never played before, says Srinidhi Shetty

Hyderabad, Oct 10 Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who plays one of the two female leads in stylist-turned-director Neeraja Kona's eagerly awaited upcoming Telugu romantic entertainer 'Telusu Kada', says that the character she portrays in 'Telusu Kada' is one that she has never played before.

Participating in a press conference called by the unit of the film, the actress, who has been delivering hit after hit in recent times, said that she was drawn to the story because of the unique point that it sought to make.

"When there are two girls and a boy, people think it's a love triangle story. But you know, we have touched on a unique point in this film. We can't reveal it now but you will definitely be surprised when you watch the movie," she said.

For Srinidhi, 'Telusu Kada' comes as a welcome break after a string of action films that had a lot of bloodshed in them. Commenting on doing a romantic movie for the first time, she said,"I was very happy. 'KGF', 'Hit Three' were all movies with a lot of action and a lot of bloodshed. Telusu Kada is a very new light-hearted movie. I am sure you will all like this movie."

Srinidhi plays a character called Raaga in the film, while actress Raashi Khanna, the other heroine in the film, plays a character called Anjali.

When asked if her character in real life shared similarities with the character Raaga, which she portrays in the film, Srinidhi replied, "There are some similarities. But there are some shades of gray in the character. Personally, I can't be like that."

For the unaware, 'Telusu Kada' is being produced by People Media Factory, the same production house that produced the blockbuster 'Mirai'. The film has actor Sidhu Jonnalagadda playing the lead along with Srinidhi Shetty and Raashi Khanna. Directed by renowned stylist-filmmaker Neeraja Kona, the film is scheuled to hit screens on October 17 this year.

--IANS

