'The Chosen: Last Supper' season 5 trailer revealed ahead of Easter release

Washington [US], November 27 : 5&2 Studios has unveiled the trailer for 'The Chosen: Last Supper', the fifth season of the popular historical drama.

The new season is set for a four-week theatrical run starting March 27, leading up to Easter. In the U.S., the series will be distributed by Fathom Events, while Trafalgar Releasing will handle international screenings, according to Deadline.

The show's theatrical run will release all episodes in three parts.

Starting April 10, 'The Chosen: Last Supper Part One' will be screened in over 40 countries, including Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Poland, the Philippines, and India. Streaming will follow in 2025.

The story focuses on Jesus, played by Jonathan Roumie, during his final Passover meal.

The project, which started as a crowd-funded project has now grown into a global phenomenon with over 250 million viewers and 17 million followers on social media.

The Chosen is a seven-season series that revolves around the life of Jesus through the perspective of those who knew him. The show is set in first-century Israel under Roman rule and portrays Jesus' teachings and life in a relatable, human way.

