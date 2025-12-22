The Class of 2025: Bollywood’s New Faces Making Their Mark

2025 was indeed a year that witnessed many new faces making their debut in the entertainment world. While some went on to rule the hearts of the audience, others left a strong impact with their performances. This year gifted the Indian entertainment industry a remarkable set of actors, and after watching their performances, the excitement for their upcoming projects has certainly soared. So, let’s take a look at the Class of 2025, who made their debut this year.

Ibrahim Ali Khan in Nadaaniyan

Ibrahim Ali Khan made a smashing debut with the teen romantic comedy Nadaaniyan. The actor perfectly captured the essence of Gen Z love, shining with his chocolate-boy charm on screen. Making his debut in 2025, he firmly wrote his name among the promising young talents entering the entertainment world with an impressive first outing.

Rasha Thadani in Azaad

Rasha Thadani won hearts with her cuteness and sweet aura in Azaad. In her debut performance, she delivered an impressive act that left a lasting impact. The innocence she brought to her character spoke volumes about her grip on the role and her screen presence.

Aaishvary Thackeray – Nishaanchi

Aaishvary Thackeray’s debut in filmmaker Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi adds a refreshing dynamism to 2025’s lineup. With a role that demands intensity and vulnerability, he showcases strong screen command and impressive versatility. His poised performance suggests a long, impactful career ahead

Ahaan Panday in Saiyaara

With Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday probably delivered one of the biggest debuts of the year. His electrifying performance in this musical romantic drama won hearts with its lovable charm. With his very first film, he gave the nation a massive chartbuster in the title track Saiyaara. The film went on to be named the most popular Indian film of 2025.

Ashish Chanchlani in Ekaki

India’s biggest digital star, Ashish Chanchlani, made his debut with Ekaki. After dominating the YouTube space with his engaging content, he brought an intriguing web show that once again showcased his entertainment acumen. Known for his sharp storytelling and comedic instinct, Ashish took on his most ambitious venture yet, wearing multiple hats as a writer, director, producer, and actor in Ekaki.

Veer Pahariya in Sky Force

In Sky Force, Veer Pahariya delivered a strong performance and made his presence felt opposite Akshay Kumar. Making his debut, the actor portrayed his character convincingly and earned widespread praise for his performance.

Harnaaz Sandhu – Baaghi 4

The former Miss Universe has made a power-packed leap into Bollywood, delivering an action-centric debut that few expected. In Baaghi 4, Harnaaz Sandhu holds her own alongside an established franchise, bringing emotional depth, agility, and unmistakable screen presence. With her blend of glamour and grit, she stands out as the next-gen Bollywood star who truly has it all, style, substance, and a magnetic connection with the audience.