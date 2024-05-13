'The Cleaning Lady' renewed for season 4

Washington [US], May 13 : In an exciting development for fans of the crime drama series, 'The Cleaning Lady' has officially been renewed for season 4 at Fox.

This announcement, confirmed by Variety, comes on the heels of anticipation building up to the two-hour season 3 finale, scheduled to air on May 21 at 8 pm ET.

Starring Elodie Yung as Thony De La Rosa, a Cambodian-Filipino former surgeon turned cleaning service worker entangled in the world of crime in Las Vegas, 'The Cleaning Lady' has captured audiences with its gripping storyline.

Yung's portrayal of Thony, who finds herself navigating a dangerous path after witnessing a murder, has garnered critical acclaim.

Alongside Yung, the series features a talented ensemble cast including Martha Millan, Eva De Dominici, Kate Del Castillo, Santiago Cabrera, Sebastien and Valentino LaSalle, Sean Lew, and Faith Bryant.

However, the show faced a tragic loss with the passing of Adan Canto, who played gangster Arman Morales, at the age of 42 in January due to appendiceal cancer.

While the renewal brings good news for fans, there are changes behind the scenes.

As per Variety, executive producers and showrunners Miranda Kwok and Jeannine Renshaw will not be continuing in their roles for Season 4.

Kwok will transition to the role of executive consultant, with new leadership expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

'The Cleaning Lady' has broken ground as the first Southeast Asian-led drama series, featuring a lead of Cambodian descent.

Its third season has seen a significant increase in viewership, averaging 3.6 million multiplatform viewers, marking a substantial lift of +131 per cent from Live + Same Day, according to Variety.

Based on the original Argentine series, 'The Cleaning Lady' is a product of Warner Bros. Television and FOX Entertainment.

Kwok, the series developer, served as showrunner and executive producer alongside Renshaw for season 3.

Notably, Rose Marie Vega and Paola Suarez also serve as executive producers, with Shay Mitchell and David Dean Portelli as executive consultants.

