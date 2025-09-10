The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5: Vera Farmiga–Patrick Wilson’s Horror Film Crosses Rs 60 Crore Mark in India – Check Earnings

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Collection Day 5: The Conjuring: Last Rites’ crossed the Rs 60 crore mark on its first Tuesday at the Indian box office. The horror film collected an estimated Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday, September 9. Its total earnings now stand at Rs 61 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk. On Tuesday, the English version had an overall occupancy of 15.86 percent. Morning shows recorded 11.16 percent, afternoon shows 17.39 percent, evening shows 16.35 percent, and night shows 18.53 percent occupancy.

The film had a strong debut weekend, reaching Rs 50 crore by Sunday, September 7. Directed by Michael Chaves, it stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Day-wise collections in India are as follows: Day 1 – Rs 17.5 crore, Day 2 – Rs 17.5 crore, Day 3 – Rs 15.5 crore, Day 4 – Rs 5 crore, and Day 5 – Rs 5.50 crore (early estimates).

The film also performed well globally, earning $83 million in the U.S. and $194 million worldwide over the opening weekend. It became the seventh consecutive Warner Bros. film to open above $40 million in the U.S. Though this is considered the final film in the franchise, reports suggest Warner Bros. may explore another prequel.