The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Day 3: Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga's Film Crosses Rs 50 Crore in India; Leads Over Recent Bollywood Releases

The Conjuring: Last Rites Box Office Day 3: The Conjuring: Last Rites, the latest film in the popular horror franchise, continued its strong run at the Indian box office on Sunday. The film earned an estimated Rs 15.5 crore on its third day, taking its three-day total to Rs 50.50 crore. The English version earned about Rs 27.55 crore. The Hindi dubbed version brought in around Rs 18.73 crore. The Tamil and Telugu versions together made nearly Rs 3 crore.

With this performance, Last Rites became the third highest-grossing Hollywood horror release in India, behind The Conjuring 2 and Final Destination Bloodlines.

The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprising their roles as Ed and Lorraine Warren. It has also surpassed recent Bollywood releases such as Baaghi 4, which earned Rs 31.25 crore over the weekend, and The Bengal Files, which collected Rs 6.65 crore. It also overtook the romantic drama Param Sundari, which collected Rs 46 crore over ten days.

Globally, the movie opened to $187 million worldwide. The film topped weekend charts with an $83 million domestic debut, including $34.5 million on Friday and $8.5 million in Thursday previews. The opening is the best in the franchise’s history and ranks as the third-highest debut for a horror film.