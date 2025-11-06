“The Darkest, Most Disturbing — Yet the Best ‘Worst’ Role of My Career: Huma Qureshi on Delhi Crime 3



It’s officially Huma Qureshi’s season. With Jolly LLB 3 and Single Salma making waves in theatres, and both Delhi Crime Season 3 and Maharani Season 4 gearing up for release, the powerhouse performer is all set to dominate every screen — big and small. And now, with the trailer of Delhi Crime Season 3 out, Huma’s latest role as Badi Didi has everyone talking. In the gripping trailer, Huma’s Badi Didi comes across as intense, chilling and impossible to look away from — a gruesome yet magnetic presence that hints at her most complex character yet.

Speaking at the trailer launch, Huma shared, “A lot of people asked me why I did this show — and I’m sure the same question was on your mind when the script reached you: now you tell two actors to play Batman and Joker, so who will say ‘I don’t want to play Batman’ and which actor wouldn’t want to play Joker? It was a brilliant pitch, and I said yes. I’m such a huge fan of Delhi Crime — season one and season two — and when I got the call to join this universe it felt like a kid getting their favourite toy to play with. This time I play, honestly, the darkest — and most disturbing — character of my career, and I mean that in the best way possible: the ‘best worst’ role I’ve ever done.” Adding that she was both intimidated and thrilled to join such an acclaimed ensemble, Huma said she knew she had to bring her A-game to a world audiences have loved for years.