The Date is Locked: Pawan Kalyan’s OG to Hit Theatres Worldwide on 25th September, 2025!

The wait is finally over, and the excitement just got explosive! The makers of the highly-anticipated action spectacle OG, starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan, have officially announced the new worldwide release date. Mark your calendars — OG is all set for a grand global release on September 25th, 2025. Directed by the dynamic Sujeeth OG promises a deadly blend of high-octane action, powerful performances, and a gripping storyline. The film stars Pawan Kalyan in a fierce avatar that fans have been eagerly waiting to witness on the big screen.

Adding to the excitement, OG marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in the Telugu film industry, where he takes on the role of the film’s menacing antagonist. His intense face-off with Pawan Kalyan is set to be one of the film’s major highlights, raising anticipation levels even higher. Priyanka Arul Mohan stars opposite Pawan Kalyan, with music composed by the sensational S Thaman, who’s all set to elevate the cinematic experience with a hard-hitting soundtrack, in collaboration with Sony Music South. The makers shared a striking poster announcing the new release date, captioning it:

“The date is locked… and the DEADLY SQUAD is set to go BONKERS!” OG is produced by D. V. V. Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment.