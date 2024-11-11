"The day that changed the course of my life...": Sanjana Sanghi gets nostalgic as Ranbir Kapoor starrer 'Rockstar clocks 13 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 11 : As the Bollywood musical drama film 'Rockstar' clocked 13 years since its release, actress Sanjana Sanghi took a moment to reminisce how the film changed her life.

Taking to her Instagram on Monday, Sanjana, who played the role of Manday, shared a special post and looked back at her time in the movie and posted a picture of 'Rockstar'.

The caption of her post read, "our 11*11*11 anniversary | The day that changed the course of my life, forever. 13 years later, sitting here having my morning chai in my home in Mumbai, staring at this stunning first print poster up in my living room, from the day of Rockstar's release - before I rush off to set. Little Mandy may never have been able to visualise this for herself. To Rockstar, and the most precious people & memories it has given me, forever & ever."

'Rockstar' is a Bollywood musical drama film directed by Imtiaz Ali and released in 2011. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri in lead roles.

The story revolves around Janardhan Jakhar, played by Ranbir, a young man from Delhi who dreams of becoming a rockstar like his idol, Jim Morrison. He undergoes a transformation and adopts the persona of Jordan when he meets Heer Kaul, played by Fakhri, a free-spirited girl with whom he falls in love.

The movie portrays Janardhan's journey as he navigates through love, heartbreak, and fame in pursuit of his musical ambitions. It explores themes of passion, self-discovery, and the sacrifices one makes for their art.

'Rockstar' is renowned for its soulful music composed by A R Rahman, which includes chart-topping songs like 'Sadda Haq' and 'Nadaan Parindey.

'The film received critical acclaim for its performances, direction, and music, earning several awards and nominations.

