"The Death of Every Innocent Is The Death of Humanity", Says Hina Khan on Violence Against Minorities in Bangladesh

After being in power for 15 years, former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned from her post and fled the country last week. Amid unrest in Bangladesh, actress Hina Khan has spoken out about the violence against Hindus and other minorities in the country. Hina took X and tweeted, "The death of every innocent is the death of humanity, regardless of country, caste, or religion. No community should endure such horrific acts; what is wrong is wrong. The protection of minorities in any country is a reflection of the character of their collective community."

She continued, "My heart aches for every person suffering around the world because, for me, humanity comes first. I pray that Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh remain safe in their country."

Meanwhile Kangana Ranaut also addressed Sheikh Hasina's flight to India, commenting on the recent turmoil in Bangladesh and the rise in violence against Hindus. She remarked that the situation in Bangladesh is characteristic of many Islamic republics, where attempts to eliminate other religions are common.

Ranaut made her statements a day after Hasina's resignation, in response to reporters asking for her thoughts on the situation in the neighboring country. She recently tweeted, "Nobody is safe in Muslim countries, not even Muslims themselves. What is happening in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the UK is unfortunate. We are lucky to be living in Ram Rajya." She further stated, "India is the original motherland of all Islamic republics around us. We feel honored and happy that the honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh feels safe in India. But for those living in India who question why we advocate for a Hindu Rashtra or Ram Rajya, the answer is clear!"