"The decision was not easy, but...": DDG, Halle Bailey announce split after nearly two years together

Washington [US], October 4 : Social media star and rapper DDG has announced parting ways with actress Halle Bailey nearly two years after being together.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, DDG posted a statement, announcing the news to his fans.

"Dear friends and supporters, After much reflection and heartfelt conversations, Halle and I have decided to go our separate ways. The decision was not easy, but we believe it's the best part forward for both of us. I cherish the time we've spent together and the love we shared," read the statement on his post.

DDG, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., further said that the love between him and the "Little Mermaid" actress remains strong, "despite the end" of their relationship.

"Despite the changes in our relationship, our love for each other remains deep and true. We are still best friends and adore each other," he added.

The couple, who began dating in early 2022, welcomed their son, Halo, last year.

DDG also added that he and Bailey, 24, will now "focus on their paths" and their shared role as co-parents.

"We will focus on our journeys and our roles as co-parents," he said. "We cherish the bond we've built and the beautiful moments we've shared."

Asking fans to be "understanding and supportive" the rapper said, "Thank you for your love and encouragement - DDG."

Helle Bailey has not released her statement yet, however, the actress took to her Instagram handle to post photos with her brother and wish him a happy birthday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor