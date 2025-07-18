The 'Desi Girl' turns 43: From sunshine to sea cuddles, Priyanka Chopra's birthday post is the ultimate family montage

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 : 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra Jonas just turned 43, and she marked the day in the most adorable way, surrounded by her loved ones.

The 'Barfi' actress took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her birthday celebration, which included a relaxing beachside vacation with her husband, Nick Jonas, their daughter, Malti Marie, and close family and friends.

Her birthday post included a video montage of the special moments from her getaway. The clip features Priyanka smiling in a bright yellow bikini, enjoying cuddles with Nick, and creating memories with baby Malti. From playing in the sea to petting animals, the video captures happy and peaceful family moments.

Along with the beautiful visuals, Priyanka shared a heartfelt message for her fans that read, "As I prepare to go into another year around the sun, on my birthday eve, all I can be is grateful. I feel so protected by the universe and so thankful for all the gifts that have been provided to me. My family is my greatest gift, and all of my incredible well-wishers around the world. Thank you. So, with immense gratitude, I go into 43, baby!"

Soon after she dropped the post, fans and friends flooded the comments with love, sending birthday wishes and admiring the family moments she shared.

Preity Zinta wrote, "Happy Birthday, my darling PC... Loads of love and happiness to you guys always."

"Happy birthday, Queen Priyanka @priyankachopra. There is no one like you. We all love you forever. #HappyBirthdayPriyankaChopra," wrote one fan.

"You're so blessed and deserve it so much! Happy early birthday @priyankachopra," added another.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in 'Heads of State,' an Amazon Prime Video action-comedy where she stars alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She plays MI6 agent Noel Bisset in the film, which follows global leaders trying to stop a major conspiracy.

Up next, Priyanka will be seen in 'The Bluff,' where she plays a 19th-century Caribbean pirate. She also has Season 2 of her international web series 'Citadel' lined up.

