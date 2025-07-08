The Devil Teaser Launch Event to Take Place in 5 Cities Starting from Mumbai

Director Prem's KD - The Devil has emerged as one of the most anticipated films. To add a layer of building excitement, the makers are planning a grand teaser launch event spanning five mega cities, starting from Mumbai and Hyderabad on 10th July, followed by Chennai and Kochi on 11th July, and finishing it in Bangalore on 12th July.

Adding oomph to the teaser launch event, the makers are bringing together the film's exciting ensemble. Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Reeshma Nanaiah, Producer Suprith and Director Prem will be adding charm to the magnificent teaser launch event.

A period action entertainer based on true events from 1970s Bangalore, KD – The Devil is presented by KVN Productions and directed by Prem. It stars Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, Nora Fatehi, Ramesh Aravind, and V Ravichandran, in important roles. The Pan-India multilingual is all set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.