'The Drew Barrymore Show' renewed for season 5

Washington [US], January 11 : After a late start to its fourth season and behind-the-scenes turmoil, 'The Drew Barrymore Show' has received an early, drama-free renewal for a fifth season on the CBS Stations, reported Deadline.

'The Drew Barrymore Show' is a first-run syndicated American talk show hosted by actress Drew Barrymore. It debuted on September 14, 2020.

The renewal also comes after a rough fall for 'The Drew Barrymore Show,' whose host initially announced a September 18 return date while the writers were still on strike, before reversing the decision after picketing and protest among WGA members. Season 4 premiered post-strike on October 16, although without the program's three WGA writers, who rejected to return and had to be replaced.

According to Deadline, whether it was fans of the show moving past the controversy or the dearth of original entertainment programming in the fall due to the double WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike, The Drew Barrymore Show has been averaging a respectable 1.1 million viewers, growing from October to December +9 per cent in households and +4 per cent in total viewers.

The cast of the new Mean Girls film, including Renee Rapp, Angourie Rice, Avantika, Bebe Wood, Christopher Briney, Auli'I Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey, will appear in a special episode of The Drew Barrymore Show on January 12. The cast of FX's upcoming 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans', including Naomi Watts, Diane Lane, Chloe Sevigny, Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, and Calista Flockhart, will appear on a daytime TV show. Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Annette Bening, Dan Levy, Isla Fisher, Lucy Hale, Clive Owen, Andie MacDowell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Jamie Oliver, and Chrissy Teigen will also make appearances in the coming weeks.

The nationally syndicated daytime show is filmed in New York City. Barrymore and Jason Kurtz are executive producers, reported Deadline.

