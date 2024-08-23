'The Drew Barrymore Show' secures renewal for Season 6

Washington [US], August 23 : US network CBS has announced the renewal of 'The Drew Barrymore Show' for a sixth season, extending its run through the 2025-26 season.

The daytime talk show is set to return on September 9 and will continue to air on CBS stations, with improvements in scheduling in seven of the top 20 markets, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The renewal announcement was made by Wendy McMahon, president and CEO of CBS News and Stations and CBS Media Ventures.

McMahon praised Barrymore, stating, "Drew is a one-of-a-kind talent who is an integral part of the CBS and Paramount family. This early renewal and upgrades are a testament to our commitment to *The Drew Barrymore Show* and its loyal audience, who tune in every day to see Drew's warmth, inquisitiveness, and spontaneity," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite facing controversy last fall due to a writers' strike that led to the departure of the show's writing team, 'The Drew Barrymore Show' has reportedly continued to draw an average viewership of 1.1 million.

Barrymore and Jason Kurtz remain at the helm as executive producers for the New York City-based show, which is produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures.

McMahon highlighted the show's unique appeal, noting, "Over the last few seasons, stations have realized that 'The Drew Barrymore Show' is like no other series in daytime, bringing Drew's brand of positivity and ad-friendly content to viewers on a consistent basis," as per the statement obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

She also pointed out that many upgrades have paired Barrymore with a lead-in from 'CBS Mornings', a combination that has proven successful.

"This season, in markets where Drew airs at 9 a.m., its ratings are 21 per cent higher among total viewers when 'CBS Mornings' is the lead-in," McMahon added, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The news was also shared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show's official Instagram handle.

"It's all happening! The Drew Barrymore Show is kicking off Season 5 on Monday, September 9th - check your local listings to find out how to watch!," the caption read alongside the show's renewal announcement poster.

