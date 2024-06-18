”The Earliest Audition Ever” Jibraan Khan Shares How He Landed Role in Movie Ishq Vishk Rebound

The much-anticipated sequel to the beloved classic Ishq Vishk, titled Ishq Vishk Rebound, is already creating a buzz among fans and critics alike. At the heart of this excitement is the talented young actor, Jibraan Khan, who plays the pivotal role of Sahir. Jibraan recently shared his enthusiasm and the personal significance of being part of this iconic franchise. “I remember watching Ishq Vishk when I was a child and being completely captivated by it. I never would’ve thought that one day I would have the opportunity to be a part of this iconic franchise. It’s amazing how life comes full circle sometimes,” he said.

The journey to securing the role was one of dedication and passion. Jibraan continued, “I was so eager to be involved that I actually asked Nipun Sir if I could even be a small part of it. In fact, I think I gave the earliest audition of my life for this, which was at 7 AM. The experience of waking up so early, filled with excitement and anticipation, is something I will never forget. It’s incredible to think that a movie I loved so much as a kid is now part of my professional journey”.

Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound aims to capture the charm and youthful spirit of the original film while adding a fresh, modern twist. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Jibraan Khan as Sahir and how his character will fit into the story.

As the release date approaches, excitement continues to build. With a mix of nostalgia and new energy, Ishq Vishk Rebound is set to appeal to both longtime fans and a new generation of viewers. We can’t wait to see what Jibraan Khan has in store for us.