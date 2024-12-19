'The Electric State' trailer reveals a dystopian future with Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt

Washington [US], December 19 : In a new trailer for Netflix's upcoming sci-fi film 'The Electric State', Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt are seen navigating a post-apocalyptic world where humans and machines have been torn apart following a war.

The film, directed by the Russo brothers: Anthony and Joe Russo, debuts on the streaming platform on March 14, 2025.

Set in the 1990s, 'The Electric State' follows the story of a teenager, played by Brown, who teams up with her robot companion to find her missing younger brother.

They join forces with a wanderer, portrayed by Pratt, on a dangerous quest in a world left in chaos after the devastating conflict between humans and robots.

The film also boasts a remarkable ensemble cast, including Ke Huy Quan, Jason Alexander, Woody Norman, Giancarlo Esposito, and Stanley Tucci.

Additionally, the film features voice work from prominent actors such as Woody Harrelson, Anthony Mackie, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Hank Azaria, Colman Domingo, and Alan Tudyk, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the previously released teaser, Brown's character reflects on the aftermath of the war, stating, "Right now, all of us have something in common. We all lost something after the rebellion. Robots lost their freedom. Humans lost connection with each other. And I lost everyone I loved or so I thought."

The Russo brothers, known for their work on 'Avengers: Endgame' and 'The Gray Man', directed the film from a script penned by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

The story is adapted from Simon Stalenhag's 2018 novel, 'The Electric State'. Alongside the directors, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, Chris Castaldi, and Patrick Newall serve as producers.

