"The energy from the crowd was unbelievable...": Madhuri Dixit reminisces shooting 'Ek Do Teen' song in 'Tezaab'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 15 : Bollywood actress Madhuri Dixit, who is currently enjoying the success of her recent movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', opened up about her memories of shooting the iconic song "Ek Do Teen" from the film Tezaab, as it clocked 36 years since its release.

The film, which starred Madhuri and Anil Kapoor, became a massive hit, and the song remains a fan favourite to this day.

While speaking to ANI, Madhuri shared how much effort went into making the song special. She also recalled a memorable moment from the shoot when they didn't have enough junior artists on set, so people passing by on the streets were asked if they wanted to watch the shooting, and that's how Mehboob Hall was filled.

"For 'Ek Do Teen', a huge set was built. We were told it would take a lot of time to shoot the song, so we should learn the dance steps early. I wanted to rehearse with Saroj ji because classical dancing is very different from Bollywood dancing, and I got the chance to learn it from her. When we filmed 'Ek Do Teen', it was so much fun because the song itself was amazing. I remember one day we didn't have enough junior artists, so people passing by on the streets were asked if they wanted to watch the shooting. That's how Mehboob Hall was filled up. When the public heard the song, they liked it so much that one man even threw his shirt in the air. N. Chandra ji saw this and said, 'This is incredible! Now, everyone do this, let it feel like a rock concert.' The energy from the crowd was unbelievable," the actress said.

"I always knew that the song was very good, and the dance was also wonderful. But I didn't know it would become so iconic," she added.

She also spoke about her background in classical dance and how it prepared her for acting.

"The base of classical dance, with its combination of dance and expression, helped me a lot. In classical dance, you are taught acting as a separate part, like footwork, tode tukde, thumri, which has a lot of abinay (expression). That prepared me for acting," Madhuri shared.

Meanwhile, the actress is currently seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.'

The film, which was released on Diwali, has been performing incredibly well at the box office.

The film also stars Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri. It is directed by Anees Azmee, who also helmed the second part of the horror-comedy franchise.

