'The fact that Pushkar Jog is part of the project was another big plus': Anand Pandit on 'Hardik Subheccha'

Mumbai, Feb 4 Pan-Indian producer Anand Pandit has come up with an exciting project in Marathi, "Hardik Shubhechcha". According to the filmmaker, the project exemplifies that cinema can address taboo subjects like sexual incompatibility with humor.

Revealing what attracted him to "Hardik Shubhechcha", Anand Pandit stated, "What drew me to the project is its unique approach to a subject that is not usually addressed in cinema. This story will spark conversations that are necessary but without making the audience uncomfortable in any way. The fact that Pushkar Jog is part of the project was another big plus."

Anand Pandit further revealed about the film, "Marathi cinema is evolving very fast in order to keep up with the changing expectations of the audience. We cannot keep recycling predictable themes and expect our films to click. 'Hardik Shubhechcha' is a project with a difference in the truest sense of the word and we are confident that it will succeed in a big way."

"Hardik Shubhechcha" talks about the life of a tour operator in Pune, whose marriage runs into rough weather due to intimacy issues. What follows next makes for a thought-provoking watch.

Recently, the makers dropped a motion poster from film, featuring the leads lying in bed. Sharing the poster, protagonist Pushkar Jog wrote on social media, "Hardik Shubhechcha.... But what about him?" The caption further read, "Director Pushkar Jog says - Even in today's modern times, this topic of gender compatibility is often overlooked. While relationships don't just have enough emotional or mental strength, physical compatibility is equally important. Through this film, we have tried to reach this topic to the audience in an easy way."

With Pushkar Jog in the lead, the film also stars Purvi Mundada, Hemal Ingle, Abhijeet Chavan, Vishakha Subhedar, and Suresh Menon in key roles, along with others. Helmed and written by Pushkar Jog, "Hardik Shubhechcha" is likely to be released in March this year.

The shooting of this movie has taken place in Dubai, Amsterdam, and Paris.

