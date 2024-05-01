'The Fall Guy': Hollywood A-listers embrace nostalgia at LA Premiere

Washington [US], May 1 : Hollywood's glittering lights shone even brighter as the stars aligned for the highly anticipated LA premiere of 'The Fall Guy,' the action-comedy film directed by David Leitch.

Among the notable attendees were Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who graced the red carpet in style, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening, reported Deadline.

Gosling, known for his versatility and charm, made a bold statement alongside 'Saturday Night Live' sensation Mikey Day as they arrived dressed as the iconic duo, Beavis and Butt-Head, according to Deadline.

Their playful homage to the animated series not only delighted fans but also paid homage to a recent spoof on the NBC late-night show, where they left audiences in stitches and co-star Heidi Gardner in fits of laughter.

As the curtain rose on the premiere, Hollywood's elite gathered to celebrate the culmination of hard work, talent, and dedication.

Hannah Waddingham

YUNGBLUD

Donna Langley

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

Lee Majors

Stars including David Leitch, Kelly McCormick, Naz Perez, Kaycee Stroh, and Harry Jowsey were also among the attendees.

'The Fall Guy' follows the journey of Gosling's character, Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman grappling with his past while striving for a brighter future.

When duty calls, Seavers finds himself thrust back into the adrenaline-fueled world he once knew, as he embarks on a mission to rescue the missing star of a blockbuster film, directed by Jody Moreno, portrayed by Emily Blunt.

Inspired by the beloved 1980s ABC series created by Glen A Larson, 'The Fall Guy' promises to captivate audiences with its blend of action, humour, and heart.

With Lee Majors having left an indelible mark as Colt Seavers in the original series, Gosling steps into the iconic role with charisma and conviction, breathing new life into the beloved character.

Joining Gosling and Blunt on screen is a stellar cast, including Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Tsu, Teresa Palmar, and Hannah Waddingham, each adding their own unique flair to the ensemble.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor