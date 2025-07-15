The Family Man 3: Manoj Bajpayee Gives Major Update On Series, Says Jaideep Ahlawat Is the Main Attraction

The Family Man is one of the turning point in Manoj Bajpayee which ruled audience's fans. This series is the perfect blend of action, drama and comedy. The first two season of this spy thriller took OTT by storm and fans are egarly waiting for the third season of this series. In a recent interview, Manoj Bajpayee has told about what exactly will be the main attraction for the audience in 'The Family Man 3'.

Manoj Bajpayee has confirmed that 'The Family Man 3' is likely to be released in the last week of October or the first week of November. Notably, the shooting of this season has been completed and the post-production work is in the final stages. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat will be seen in the lead role in this new season. Samantha Ruth Prabhu had won the hearts of the audience with her role in 'Season 2'.

Manoj Bajpayee said, "If Samantha was the star of Season 2, then Jaideep will be the special attraction of Season 3". Talking about 'The Family Man' directors Raj and DK, Bajpayee said, "I like to work with actors who are as dedicated to their work as I am".

A few days ago, a glimpse of 'The Family Man 3' was revealed. Shrikant Tiwari was once again seen doing his duty. In the third season, Shrikant will travel on new paths, facing the crises arising from within and outside the country's borders. Most importantly, in this season, Nimrat Kaur will also be seen in an important role along with Jaideep Ahlawat. The release date of this series has not been announced yet. But it is expected that this series will be released in the coming days. Therefore, the attention of the entire country is now on 'The Family Man 3'.