The Family Man 3 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee Returns as Srikant Tiwari in Much-Awaited Spy Thriller; Jaideep Ahlawat, Nimrat Kaur Join the Cast (Watch Video)

Actor Manoj Bajpayee is back as Srikant Tiwari in the highly awaited third season of Prime Video’s popular spy-thriller The Family Man. The makers unveiled a 58-second teaser on Friday that introduced new rivals played by Jaideep Ahlawat and Nimrat Kaur. The teaser shows Srikant juggling his responsibilities as a government agent and a family man. He is seen chasing enemies and engaging in intense action. The clip ends with Ahlawat riding a bike in a black cape and Kaur sitting alone at a restaurant with a mysterious expression. The teaser confirms the series will stream in 2025.

Alongside Bajpayee, the series brings back Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha in their original roles as Srikant’s family and close allies.

The series, which began in 2019, became a fan favourite for its blend of action, emotion and suspense. The release date for The Family Man 3 is yet to be announced.