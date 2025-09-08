The Family Man Season 3: Darshan Kumaar Gives BIG Update on New Season of Manoj Bajpayee’s Hit Web Series

The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Update: Darshan Kumaar, who plays Major Sameer in The Family Man franchise, shared a major update on the third season of the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video series starring Manoj Bajpayee. In an interview with Zoom TV, Kumaar said the series could release within two to three months. He added that his character, Major Sameer, will bring surprises and play a key role in the story against India.

“The Family Man 3 bohot jald aane wali hai. Within 2-3 months aa jani chahiye," he said. "Iss baar Major Sameer aapko surprises dega (This time, Major Sameer will surprise you)...He's a mastermind who has brought people against India," he further added.

The season will also introduce Nimrat Kaur and Jaideep Ahlawat in important roles. Kumaar praised the new actors and said their addition will make the series more exciting.

The first look of The Family Man Season 3 was released on Amazon Prime Video’s Instagram on June 27. It showed Srikant, played by Manoj Bajpayee, and his wife Suchitra, played by Priyamani, traveling by train, followed by an explosion, a chase, and intense drama. A teaser confirmed a 2025 release, though the exact date is yet to be announced.

The first season of The Family Man debuted in 2019 and became one of India’s most successful web series.

Apart from the regular cast, the new season will feature Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Jugal Hansraj, Shreya Dhanwantary, Dalip Tahil, and Seema Biswas in key roles.