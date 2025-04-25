'The Family Man' Season 3 Update: Jaideep Ahlawat Confirms Return Of Chellam Sir Played by Uday Mahesh

The third season of the much-awaited spy thriller web drama 'The Family Man' will be releasing this soon. Fans will get to see what happens next after four years of wait. The first two seasons received widespread praise. Along with Manoj Bajpayee Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the series creating excitement among the fans. As fans await the new season, Jaideep shared a major update regarding the upcoming web series saying that old character will be coming back in series.

In interview with zoom actor said, Chellam Sir character who received immense love from audience will be back in series. He said, 'Yes, Chellam sir will be seen in the series this time too. Uday Mahesh is an important part of this story. The audience will definitely like his role.'

Uday Mahesh who, portrayed role of Chellam Sir, will return in The Family Man 3 following his immensely popular appearance in season 2. The retired NIA agent's assistance to Srikant Tiwari and other TASC members in Chennai was widely acclaimed.

When will ‘The Family Man 3’ be released?

According to media reports, The Family Man 3 is expected to release on Prime Video during the summer holidays. The series will likely drop after this year’s IPL season. If it does not premiere then, a Diwali 2025 release is anticipated. However, no official announcement has been made by the makers or the streaming platform.

Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in Paatal Lok, will join the cast in the upcoming season. Reports suggest he filmed his scenes in Nagaland. Fans are excited to witness the on-screen dynamic between Bajpayee and Ahlawat.