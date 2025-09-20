‘The Family Man’ turns 6, Manoj Bajpayee says ‘operation underway’ for Season 3

Mumbai, Sep 20 As “The Family Man” released six years ago, National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee hinted at the series’ third season and said “operation underway.”

Taking to Instagram, Manoj shared a string of pictures from the first installment of the show, which first streamed in 2018. The spy action thriller streaming television series is created by Raj & DK, followed by Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency.

For the caption, Manoj wrote: “6 years since #TheFamilyMan Season 1 dropped and became a cult classic. Season 3? Bas samajh lo, operation underway…”

The series stars Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu was roped in for the second season of the series as the main antagonist, making her foray into the digital medium with Suparn S. Verma directing a section of the season.

The second season followed Srikant Tiwari, who quits TASC and works in the private sector to spend more time with the family. A powerful new enemy forces him to return and he has to now uncover and thwart a dangerous coalition between an old foe and a dormant group of foreign insurgents.

The actor’s latest release is “Inspector Zende” featuring Manoj Bajpayee in the titular role and Jim Sarbh as Carl Bhojraj, a character inspired by the infamous serial killer Charles Sobhraj. The show also starred Sachin Khedekar, Girija Oak, and Bhalchandra Kadam.

His latest releases also include ‘Jugnuma'. Directed by Raam Reddy, the film is set against the backdrop of the late 1980s Indian Himalayas, the film follows Dev, who discovers mysteriously burnt trees scattered throughout his sprawling fruit orchard estate.

As fires continue to break out despite his efforts to prevent them, Dev begins to see himself and his family in a new light.

