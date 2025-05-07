'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' casts Matthew Wood as H.E.R.B.I.E.

Washington [US], May 7 : Marvel has found the perfect voice for H.E.R.B.I.E., a key character in the upcoming film 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps.'

According to Deadline, director Matt Shakman said sound editor and voice actor Matthew Wood will bring the lovable droid to life.

Shakman described H.E.R.B.I.E. as "absolutely as important and as alive as any other member of the cast."

The droid, created by Reed Richards (played by Pedro Pascal), is not only charming and funny but also capable of breaking hearts.

"He's Reed's right hand in the lab, capable of assisting him on any sort of experiment," Shakman said, as quoted by Deadline.

'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' boasts an ensemble cast, including Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm / Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm / Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm / The Thing.

The film will be released in theatres on July 25.

Wood is no stranger to voice acting, having played General Grievous in the Star Wars universe.

His sound editing work has also earned him Oscar nominations for films like 'There Will Be Blood,' 'Wall-E,' and the 'Star Wars' sequel trilogy.

